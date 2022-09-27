Gear up for a Pointer Homecoming Week celebration with something for everyone at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Oct. 3-9.

This year, events culminate on Saturday, Oct. 8, with Homecoming, Family Day and Iris Reunions combined for “The Pointer Bundle.”

Featured activities on Saturday, Oct. 8, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Goerke Park in Stevens Point, including:

· Native American invocation and drums

· Warrior Jungle Gym obstacle course featuring “American Ninja Warrior” contestants Drew Knapp (Warrior Jungle owner) and alumnus Jason Barber, ’07

· Live country and rock music from Brad Emanuel

· Iris Reunion activities for the classes of 1972, 1997 and 2012 and organization reunions under the Alumni Reunions tent

· Food trucks – including Chef C’s Munchie Mobile, Smokehouse Barbeque, Hanuman Express and Purple Basil

· Giving challenges and winners

· Dream Flight USA Foundation STEM Shuttle – hands-on science activities

· Scholarship and prize giveaways

· College showcases – learn more about UWSP’s offerings in each college

· Pointers Go Global tent, with challenges from around the world

· Inflatable games for the whole family

· Free pizza from Papa Johns and Homecoming swag (while supplies last)

· UWSP merchandise for sale

· Pointer Pep Band and mascot Stevie Pointer

The Pointers football team takes on the UW-Platteville Pioneers at 2 p.m. at Goerke Field. Tickets may be purchased at the gate that day.

Planetarium programs will run hourly on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for the noon hour. Shows will be held in the Allen F. Blocher Planetarium on the second floor of the Science Building and are free and open to the public.

Schmeeckle Reserve will offer free canoeing and kayaking Saturday on Lake Joanis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Visitors Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering free snacks and beverages. Free guided tours of the reserve will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the week, student activities will include cake decorating, a bonfire, magician and a trivia night.

On Friday, the 2022 UWSP Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies will be held. For information and tickets, contact Diane Gilbert at dgilbert@uwsp.edu.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, join current students for a community-wide clean-up led by the UWSP Student Government Association. Email sga.president@uwsp.edu for information.

The UWSP Alumni Board is honoring four alumni this year with the Pointer Impact Award. Recipients include:

· Stephon Kiba Freeman, ’14, a Stevens Point artist specializing in murals that are featured in several Stevens Point locations

· Denise Humphrey, ‘95, who runs the Reichhold Center for the Arts at the University of Virgin Islands and is, as part of a larger team, helping restore the arts community after damage by Hurricanes Irma and Maria

· Leah Knights, ’20, the founding president of Uplift, a nonprofit that helps women in crisis, vice chair for the St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation and owner of Leah Knights Creative marketing firm

· Hayley Williamson, ’05, chairwoman of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, which establishes clean energy policies and supports Nevada’s long-term renewable energy goals

For more information go to the Homecoming website, https://give.uwsp.edu/UWSP-homecoming.