Wausau Pilot & Review

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, WPR will present conversations with candidates for the Wisconsin 67th and 69th State Assembly seats, in a broadcast hosted by Shereen Siewert and Ezra Wall.

67th Assembly district incumbent Rob Summerfield-R, Bloomer, will face challenger Jason D. Bennett-D, Chippewa Falls, in the November election. In the 69th Assembly District, Lisa Boero-D, Marshfield, will challenge incumbent Donna Rozar-R, Marshfield, for her assembly seat.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River.

The program is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.