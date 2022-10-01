By Jean Diny | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Four small words, “NEVER SKIP” and “DO IT” are guiding words to live by when it comes to breast cancer prevention.

October is Breast Cancer (BC) Awareness Month. It is important that all of us take precautions when our health is at stake. Many BC survivors and thrivers use the term “journey” when referring to life after being diagnosed. Due to the importance of early detection, I am driven to share part of my journey.

My journey began in June 2021 when I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC) breast cancer (BC). After surgery in August, doctors discovered that I had a second cancer, Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC). Hormone blockers started in September and I finished radiation in October. It was a whirlwind of appointments and through it all, I always trusted the Lord, as a person of faith.

It was wonderful to have emotional and prayer support from my husband Doug, my family and friends.

When your life is suddenly turned upside down, the added adrenaline proved essential when gathering information. I called a friend, Mary Peksa, who was fighting and living with BC for the past 7 years. She gave me advice and tips for my own journey in an energetic and supportive way. She said, “Jean you’re going to be one of those who slides right through; you’re going to be fine!” With a smile on her face Mary continued, “ME, I’m a cancer babysitter!” We both laughed uncontrollably and embraced the moment.

A year ago,we made plans to meet again after my surgery and radiation. But my friend’s hard fought journey ended a few days later.

Mary was a cardiac nurse who offered a comforting smile and encouraged her patients to stay strong. She shared her breast cancer journey as well as her faith, and assisted others even when she knew her time on this earth would soon end. She had a calling and obeyed. At her memorial, the question asked was this: “How are you going to keep Mary’s legacy alive?”

That day was a turning point for me and part of her legacy is sharing her Journey’s beginning. The following is my smile back to a true warrior.

Mary was diligent in having her annual mammogram. She was unaware that cancer was growing, probably for a few years, without being detected until her breast and left arm had noticeably changed in size. A biopsy revealed that she had Stage 4 metastatic BC Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC). Her oncologist stated that ILC is ONLY detected by ultrasound and affects 15% of women with BC. Mammograms reliably detect masses which account for 85% of BC. Due to this disconcerting revelation, Mary and her husband, Jim began to advocate for a change to breast cancer screening.

In 2016, the government developed the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative, a program that aims to bring resources together to decrease cancer within the next 25 years by 50%. It was reignited in 2021 and again last month by President Biden. Among the recommendations: better diagnostics. Wouldn’t it be prudent to include an ultrasound as part of the annual breast exam screening process and to have it funded by health insurance as a preventative measure? The cost of chemotherapy and radiation outweighs the cost of an ultrasound. What could be easier than having both imaging procedures completed in one visit?

The technology for better preventative care does exist.

Imagine how different the lives of the 15% would be if the breast cancer within them were caught early. It is important to know that 1 in 8 women will battle breast cancer in their lifetimes. Men too are affected by BC. Cancer is hideous and brings pain at many levels. Follow your heart and speak up on behalf of YOUR special cancer cause. The Lord guided me to this point and it is important to acknowledge Him and act. I had not planned to broadcast my experience with Breast Cancer, but realized that I needed to follow Mary’s example and our experiences may make a difference for some of you if action is taken.

It’s so important to never skip your breast check. It is vital to schedule these appointments, even though it can be tempting to put them off. We all have reasons for procrastination, but don’t let that get in the way. Stop, pick up the phone, schedule that mammogram, PSA test, hearing test, colonoscopy or other preventive care. If you have a nagging feeling that something is off, don’t ignore it. Call your doctor.

If you’re wondering: YES, I SKIPPED and I urge you to be proactive so you and your loved ones aren’t overtaken with the consequences of delaying discovery. In 2020 there were 2.4 million new cancer diagnoses and 768,000 deaths.

Cancer is relentless. I urge you to find this villain early so it can be dealt with. I know now I was fortunate to have had ductal cancer. WHY? The ductal cancer was detected by the mammogram, the lobular was not. But Mary was right: I will be fine. I have a 3% chance of recurrence within 9 years; a gift of grace for which I am very thankful.

I pray that after reading this plea, you are being pushed willingly to take care of those medical needs. If you find yourself facing a BC diagnosis please reach out. I know much more than I did 17 months ago, and would love to share just as Mary did with me!

Know that WARRIORS of all colors are behind you!

