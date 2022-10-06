STEVENS POINT – Cornerstone Press, the student-staffed teaching press at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point, recently launched four new books of poetry.

Cornerstone Press released “Naming the Ghost” by Emily Hockaday (New York), “Mourning” by Dokubo Goodhead (Georgia and Nigeria), “The Found Object Imagines a Life” by Mary Catherine Harper (Ohio), and “The Walk to Cefalu” by Lynne Viti (Massachusetts).

All titles are part of the Portage Poetry Series and are available at www.uwsp.edu/cornerstone. For more information, visit @uwspcornerstonepress on Facebook.

With several new titles being released each semester, students gain industry experience working with writers from all over the United States.

“We are pushing into new territory with our most recent poetry collections,” said Ross Tangedal, press publisher. “Each poet brings a wise and fresh perspective to trauma, family, love and, ultimately, hope. Our staff is thrilled to have worked with Emily, Dokubo, Mary Catherine and Lynne on these beautiful and engaging titles.”