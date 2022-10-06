Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Gavin Lorbecke, 21. Sept. 30, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Nicholas Bargender, 24, of Marshfield. Oct. 5, 2022: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping Summer Courtney, 43, of Weston. Oct. 6, 2022: Forgery-uttering Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Jeremy D. Northup, 36, of Marshfield. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, violate a harassment restraining order Michael A. Schultz, 20, o9f Rothschild. Oct. 3, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI Trever Gauger, 44, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Failure to maintain sex offender registry Robert Lane, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Bail jumping Patricia Caputa, 66, of Weston. Oct. 3, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct