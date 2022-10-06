Isabella Toney, 25, of Richland Center. Initial appearance Oct. 6, 2022: Failure to report to county jail for 10 or more days

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Gavin Lorbecke, 21. Sept. 30, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Bargender, 24, of Marshfield. Oct. 5, 2022: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
Summer Courtney, 43, of Weston. Oct. 6, 2022: Forgery-uttering
Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jeremy D. Northup, 36, of Marshfield. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, violate a harassment restraining order
Michael A. Schultz, 20, o9f Rothschild. Oct. 3, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI
Trever Gauger, 44, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Failure to maintain sex offender registry
Robert Lane, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2022: Bail jumping
Patricia Caputa, 66, of Weston. Oct. 3, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct
Michael Kumbera, 54, of Cudahy. Sept. 30, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, resisting or obstructing an officer
Marvin Antonio-Espinoza, 26, of Athens. Oct. 3, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Larry Campbell, 48, of Milwaukee. Sept. 30, 2022: Possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
Kevin Sparks, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 3, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed knife, resisting or obstructing an officer
Isabella Toney, 25, of Richland Center. Initial appearance Oct. 6, 2022: Failure to report to county jail for 10 or more days
Deonte Simmons, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 3, 2022: Substantial battery, bail jumping disorderly conduct. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Czerwinski, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 3, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, third-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
Buddy Opelt, 52, of Schofield. Oct. 3, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI.