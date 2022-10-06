WAUSAU – Wausau West High School seniors Nicholas Knezic and Alexis White have earned National Merit Scholarship recognition, the Wausau School District announced this week.

Knezic was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. White was named a National Merit Commended Scholar.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application to provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received. Commended recognition is given to students in approximately the top 96th percentile of all scores.