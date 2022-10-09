Wausau Pilot & Review

IRONBULL’s Red Granite Grinder has put Wausau on the map for gravel biking. With the area’s smooth gravel, numerous hills, and scenery, the event has taken notice by riders from all over the country. Riders leave the event raving about Central Wisconsin’s “red gold.”

The race landed the cover of Silent Sports Magazine this summer and was featured on the Bikes or Death podcast. Racers represent a dozen states this year.



The event receives local fanfare with a police escort through downtown Wausau each year. This year, race director, Shane Hitz, has a vision to expand the race to draw people for multiple days with group rides, beer release, and live music prior to the event. On race day, racers and volunteers will have another brew, Ruby Coffee, prior to the start. Local celebrity, Dave Kallaway, will be welcoming racers to the finish line.



“The first couple years of the event I received a lot of positive comments from racers saying that they were really surprised by the amount of gravel that we have just outside of the city and they were equally as surprised by the amount of hills west of the city,” said Hitz, Red Granite Grinder course designer and race director. “People who come to the race have such positive things to say so I want to expand the weekend and show everyone, whether they are a racer or not, a little more of the riding. I’d also like to give the community one last concert on the 400 Block for the year and share it with the racers.”



Hitz will lead group rides Thursday and Friday prior to the race. The group rides are free to anyone and is an opportunity for racers to ask questions about Saturday’s race. Thursday’s 60 mile ride, the New Wood Bush Bash, includes sections of the remote northern portion of the 144 mile route, including the iconic Averill Creek crossing and a private land section. Friday’s 25 mile ride, the Big Ring Fridrate, is intended as a shakeout ride on 95% gravel surface northeast of Wausau. This ride may also be a good introduction to gravel for those not ready to take on the race scene.



Through Crimson will rock the 400 Block stage following a Red Eye beer release on the eve of the race. All friends, family, and community members are welcome to attend the festivities. “The opportunity to pair a new craft beer with Red Granite Grinder participants and the Wausau community on the 400 block is quite unique”,” said Kevin Eichelberger, owner of Red Eye Brewing Company. “Outdoor sports enthusiasts definitely have a love of craft beer, and being able to share a new beer from Red Eye outside of our brewpub on the square will be a first for us.” The new Italian pilsner will be available at Red Eye starting on Saturday, and exclusively available at the beer release event on Friday.



Additionally, more private lands are included in the iconic race routes, totaling 24 private landowners. At least one new section has been added to the 50, 85 and 144 mile routes.



“I love the idea of biking on lands that we do not normally have access to and seeing areas from a different perspective,” said Hitz. “Our race is very unique in offering this type of course. This year we have a few new and unique sections that I am really excited about including the corn maze at Willow Springs and neighboring farmer’s properties on the 50 mile route. These sections together will be a completely new and exciting experience for the riders.”



This year, the Kocourek Kids sponsors the 12 mile route, which is free to all children. The 12 mile route highlights urban riding accommodations including Sylvan Hill and the Riverlife Trail. All kids receive a finisher medal, drink, kids meal from Urban Street Bistro, and Kolbe Windows and Doors toy truck or cowbell.



The IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder will be held on October 15, 2022. All routes begin and end on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. The general public are welcome to the Red Eye beer release and live music on the 400 Block on Friday and to send off riders and welcome them back. More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details

.