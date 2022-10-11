WAUSAU – On Oct. 13, Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, will participate in #LightUpMBC – an international campaign to shine a light on the importance of funding metastatic breast cancer research.

At sunset, Connexus’ Corporate Cove headquarters in Wausau will be one of 200 landmarks worldwide lit in green, teal, and pink for the #LightUpMBC campaign. Three other Wisconsin landmarks will also participate: Town Bank in Hartland, the Hoan Bridge and Wisconsin Center District Tunnel in Milwaukee.



According to METAvivor’s website, more than 200,000 Americans are found to have breast cancer each year, and 6 percent to 10 percent are diagnosed with MBC. Although 30 percent of all breast cancer patients develop MBC over time, only a small percentage of breast cancer research is dedicated to MBC, which is why raising awareness is critical.

For more information on the #LightUpMBC campaign, visit www.metavivor.org.