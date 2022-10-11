WAUSAU – Storytime in the Garden has been moved indoors for the fall and winter and renamed Storytime at the Museum.

Enjoy a couple storybooks followed by a children’s craft from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Jan. 12 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

Don’t forget that the historical society also has regular exhibits and a children’s room in the Woodson History Center.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org.