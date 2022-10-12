Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there. I don’t really have a name, I have a number- Dog 34. That’s what I was at my last home, just a number.

Sometimes things get out of hand and people don’t know how to ask for help; I’ll just say this, I’m happy to be getting a fresh start.

I’m the cutest boy and I have so much potential, I just need someone like you to help me be the best dog that I can be. I’m still learning how to dog, you know- do things like walk on a leash, come when called, play with toys, etc. I’m a five star snuggler and I love other pets. I’m willing to learn if you’re willing to teach me. I sure hope I find a home soon – come meet me and see if we can be friends!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

