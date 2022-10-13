WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Oct. 14, Wisconsin Public Radio will present conversations with candidates for the Wisconsin 85th, 91st and 93rd Assembly districts. In the 85th Assembly District, incumbent Patrick Snyder-R, Schofield, will face challenger Kristin Conway-D, Schofield.

Incumbent Jodi Emerson-D, Eau Claire, of the 91st assembly district, and 93rd Assembly District candidate Alison Page-D, River Falls, will also share their perspectives. Candidate Josh Stanley-R, Eau Claire, of the 91st Assembly District, did not confirm WPR’s request for an interview. 93rd Assembly district incumbent Warren Petryk-R, Eau Claire, declined to be interviewed.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.