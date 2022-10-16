Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Support Turkey Trot 2022 as a Volunteer. United Way of Marathon County is seeking volunteers this Thanksgiving for the 13th annual Turkey Trot race to support Marathon County Hunger Coalition.Volunteer roles include pre-race day packet and number pick up, finish area refreshment distribution, photographer, and course marshals. For more information or to register visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/ or contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.

Join a NAMI Committee. Do you have a passion to help grow a small grassroots organization that serves people affected by mental illness? NAMI Northwoods needs committee members to help grow their impact. Join a committee that interests you such as marketing, fundraising, outreach, grant writing. Go to NAMI Northwoods.org website and fill out a volunteer application. Contact naminorthwoods@gmail.com with questions.

Do you Have a Background in Marketing and Fundraising? Second Chance Gift & Thrift plus Abby Pantry seek someone to assist with building their website and social media presence. Their goal is to be able to collect donations online. To assist with this, contact Christina at ccandcdmfoodbank@gmail.com or call 715-680-0352.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donate Children’s Winter Gear. United Way’s Rebecca’s Closet needs new or gently used and clean children’s snow pants, boots and water-resistant mittens. Emerging Leaders will host a collection drive at Whitewater Music Hall Oct. 21 and 22. Contact syang@unitedwaymc.org with questions.

Large Backpacks for Shelter Residents Needed. The Catholic Charities Day Center accepts donations of large backpacks for guests to carry their belongings in. Contact 715-849-3311 or mkananen@cclse.org to donate.

