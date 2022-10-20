Wausau Pilot & Review

A sex offender convicted of multiple counts of crimes against children is now living near Rhinelander, according to a release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials say Joshua Humlie was convicted in 1997 of two counts of sex with a child younger than 16 and in 1998 was convicted of two child sexual assault crimes.

Mr. Humlie is required to register as a sex offender for life.

While living in Alabama in 2022, Mr. Humlie was convicted for failing to maintain sex offender registry and placed on probation for two years. His probation was transferred to Oneida County and he is now being supervised by Probation Agent Alex Bunce.

Humlie will be living at 4244 Lake Creek Road, County Highway W in the town of Pine Lake, which is just north of Rhinelander.

As a reminder, citizens can find information about sex offenders at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has a sex offender monitoring program that is supervised by Detective Sergeant Hebein.

Concerns about Humlie can be relayed to Probation Agent Bunce at 715-365-2544 or Detective Sergeant Hebein at 715-361-5100 during regular business hours. Outside of these hours please contact the Oneida County Telecommunications Center at 715-361-5201.