MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for projects that reduce diesel emissions and improve Wisconsin’s air quality and human health. Approximately $360,000 of funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is available for projects designed to reduce emissions from eligible diesel engines across the state.

The Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) program has helped improve the state’s air quality by reducing emissions that contribute to fine particulate, ozone and carbon monoxide levels. These engines are also a source of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, an important greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.

Efforts like this help make progress toward Gov. Tony Evers’ executive orders #38 and #52 which focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, fostering clean energy innovation, and developing strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. Developing and adopting strategies that reduce fossil fuel dependence, utilize low-carbon fuels and new efficient technologies is also critical to Governor Evers’ Climate Change Task Force. In addition to improving air quality, upgrading or replacing diesel equipment helps vehicle owners reduce operating costs through increases in fuel efficiency.

“We need to take every opportunity we can to make improvements in air quality to protect public health,” said Gail Good, DNR Air Management Program Director. “Thousands of pieces of diesel equipment have been updated or replaced through the course of the DERA grant program resulting in improvements to our state’s air quality and public health; all while reducing fuel consumption.”

Wisconsin benefits substantially from clean diesel grant programs, such as DERA, through pollution reduction, health cost savings and local economic incentives. In Wisconsin, these programs have updated or replaced more than 5,200 pieces of diesel equipment.

The equipment and vehicles eligible for funding include school and transit buses as well as nonroad engines, equipment and vehicles used in construction, cargo handling, agriculture, mining and energy production. Eligible recipients include private, nonprofit, and public entities that own or operate diesel fleets and equipment in Wisconsin. This grant is administered by the DNR with funding provided by the EPA.

Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.

Questions regarding this funding opportunity can be directed to DNRCleanDiesel@wisconsin.gov.