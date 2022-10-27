Wausau Pilot & Review

Country stars Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH and Martina McBride will headline next year’s Hodag Festival, event organizers announced this week.

Hubbard will perform on Thursday with McBride featured on Friday. LOCASH will headline Sunday’s lineup. A Saturday headliner has yet to be announced.

Additional confirmed performers are John Conlee, Drake Milligan, Billy Dean, Dylan Scot and Neal McCoy – a Hodag Country Festival favorite.

At least six acts are still to be named for the annual event, which will be held July 6-9, 2023 in Rhinelander. Bookmark this page for future lineup information.