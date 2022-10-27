WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Wisconsin Public Radio will present a conversation with 3rd U.S. Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff-D, Onalaska. He is competing with Derrick Van Orden-R, Prairie Du Chien, for the seat held by Ron Kind-D, La Crosse. Van Orden did not respond to WPR’s request for an interview.

Host Ezra Wall also spoke with Elizabeth Riley-D, Hayward, candidate for the 87th Wisconsin State Assembly seat. Her opponent, incumbent James Edming-R, Glen Flora, did not confirm WPR’s interview request.

The show will also feature Rich Kremer’s recent coverage of the senate race between Mandela Barnes-D, Milwaukee, and Ron Johnson-R, Oshkosh.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.