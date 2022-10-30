Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Your ID: Staying Connected and Protected + Fraud Watch Basics. This education session will be held in person Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at United Way of Marathon County office. Identity theft is widespread and varied. As many ways as there are for fraudsters to poach your identity, there are also many simple steps you can take to help keep them at bay. Join us as Paul Dobbratz, RSVP Volunteer and AARP fraud fighter, reviews your ID protection checklist with simple steps you can start using today to help protect your identity. This program is free, but registration is appreciated. Register at unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-848-2927.

Help at the Boys and Girls Club Front Desk. Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area needs additional front desk help Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m. Volunteer will greet guests, sign members in/out of the building, check in/out member belongings, answer phone calls, and ensure the front desk is organized, safe and secure. Sign up by completing the volunteer application at www.bgclub.com/volunteer or by calling Trisha Steinhorst at 715-845-5282, ext. 201.

Make Coffee Drinks. Volunteers are needed at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until noon to make coffee drinks on an espresso machine. It’s easier than it sounds – they offer a limited menu. A special treat can be warranted in a hospital setting and you can help uplift someone’s energy and day. Receive one free specialty drink and one free meal for each shift you serve. Call 715-393-2605 to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Stamps Needed. Faith in Action mails 30 to 50 birthday cards monthly to each of its care-receivers and volunteers. The organization also mails other special occasion cards, including for the holidays. Consider helping them with postage. Stamps can be dropped off at the office or ordered online and mailed to the office at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m , Mon.–Thurs. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Prepare a Meal for the Aspirus Family House. The Aspirus Family House seeks volunteers to make meals/soups during the week every day but Wednesday night. The volunteers are asked to bring the ingredients and make the meal at the House. This has been a big hit for families to grab a warm meal after visiting loved ones in the hospital. If you have questions or wish to sign up, apply online at https://www.aspirus.org/aspirus-volunteers; or call 715-847-2876.

Source: United Way of Marathon County