Drunken driving, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.

On Oct. 24, deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Road in the town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle, a 40-year-old Tomahawk man, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to Highway 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested for a first offense OWI. The man was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 25, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 64 at Poplar Road in the town of Pine River. The driver, a 20-year-old Merrill man, was arrested for a second offense OWI, as well as operating while revoked, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 28, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Tannery Road near Highway 8 in the town of Bradley. The driver, a 26-year-old Tomahawk man, was eventually placed under arrest for first offense OWI. The driver also admitted to smoking marijuana. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

On Oct. 29, the sheriff’s department received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill boy who reported being followed by another vehicle. It was further reported that the juvenile pulled into an address in the 2400 block of Highway G in the town of Pine River. The suspect vehicle pulled in behind the juvenile. Investigation revealed that a confrontation ensued between the juvenile and the suspect, a 48-year-old Merrill man. The suspect was tackled to the ground by family of the juvenile and held until law enforcement arrived on scene. It was further learned that the suspect, who was a passenger in the car, was upset with the juvenile for the manner in which he was driving. The suspect vehicle was operated by a 52-year-old Merrill woman. She advised that the suspect told her to continue following the juvenile. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 29, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway A near Highway U in the town of Bradley for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, a 34-year-old Tomahawk man, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man was placed under arrest for those violations and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

This week, there were 11 reported car vs. deer crashes.