Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Delfino O-Day-Figueroa, 53, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child – persistent repeater
Brad J. Harrison, 49, of Marshfield. Nov. 3, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Alexander Tilou, 21, of Weston. Initial appearance Oct. 28: Expose a child to harmful material, threats to injure, threaten injury or harm via computer message, threaten or obscenity via computer message, bail jumping
Joseph Bottomley, 55, of Rothschild. Nov. 2, 2022: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics
Melissa M. Gowing, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Ian Tennison, 35, of Athens. Oct. 27, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, batter, disorderly conduct
Jordan Truesdale, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs in or near certain places
Logan Dehnel, 19, of Rothschild. Oct. 31, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI, operating while revoked
Nicole Brundidge, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Justin Kracht, 21, of Rothschild. Oct. 31, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Jack Svoke, 38. Nov. 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
Delaine Holifield, 40, of Detroit, Mich. Oct. 28, 2022: Aggravated battery, battery, violate a harassment restraining order-injunction
Cory Pilgrim, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 31, 2022: Intentionally subject an individual at risk to abuse-cause bodily harm
Ciera C. Wakeen, 30. Oct. 31, 2022: Criminal damage to religious property, possession of methamphpetamine