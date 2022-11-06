Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Join RSVP for a Community Coffee Hour at St. Vincent de Paul. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, learn about St. Vincent de Paul’s newest program, Getting Ahead, an incredible workshop that helps people build plans to get out of poverty. This event is free and open to the public, so bring a friend.

Do You Love Holiday Shopping? North Central Health Care seeks Christmas elves to shop and wrap presents for nursing home residents and behavioral/mental health patients. This opportunity is perfect for individuals, families, or groups. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.

Front Desk Help Needed. Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area is looking for someone to help welcome members and guests, keep the front desk organized, and assist with data entry. Volunteers must be available at least one consistent day per week from 2-5 p.m. Apply at www.bgclub.com/volunteer or call 715-845-2582.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Baby Items Needed. Help fill gaps in Rebecca’s Closet by donating clean, modern, gently-used baby items: infant bathtubs, Boppy pillows, strollers (single and double) are particularly needed. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau during business hours.

Pass On Your Gently-Used Jeans. The United Way’s Career Closet is a service intended to set people up for success in interviewing for or starting a new job by providing the appropriate attire. The greatest needs at this time are: women’s sizes 6 and 8, and men’s waist sizes 32, 36 and 40. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau during business hours.

