Wausau Pilot & Review

A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin.

Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.

Bemowski called her mother and caretaker Friday and told her she was leaving for Illinois with a boyfriend. Family members said Bemowski does not have a known boyfriend, though she meets people online while gaming.

Early Monday, police said Bemowski has made contact with her family and is safe.

No additional details have been released.