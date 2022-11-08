Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.

A 22-year-old Michigan man was cited for trespassing on the afternoon of Oct. 31 after a deputy discovered the man hunting on state owned property near the Lincoln Hills School.

On the evening of Oct. 3, deputies took a 36-year-old Glenwood City man into custody following a vehicle check in the town of Scott. After receiving information of an unknown vehicle parked at a residence, deputies responded and found the man asleep in the vehicle. During contact with the man, deputies learned his driver’s license had been revoked and he had driven to the residence after consuming alcoholic beverages. He was found to be armed with two knives and had multiple warrants for his arrest from three counties. As a result, the man faces charges of 2nd offense-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 2nd offense-operating a motor vehicle after revocation and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 20-year-old Merrill woman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of one-vehicle crash in the town of Pine River on Nov. 5. The vehicle the woman was driving was eastbound on Highway 64, before it went off the road and struck the embankment. The woman was later transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Twenty-two motorists reported striking deer this past week. On the evening of Nov. 5, a motorist reported striking a bear on Highway 51 near Tomahawk.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department