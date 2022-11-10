By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Four Rhinelander suspects are in custody and another person is at large connected to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy that brought pounds of methamphetamine to Wisconsin’s northwoods, officials said Thursday.

David Lassiter booking photo Kimberly Baenen booking photo Ryan Culver booking photo Jacob Simon booking photo

The six-month investigation centered on a drug conspiracy in which about $25,000 was allegedly sent to Mexico to a cartel to buy the drugs, police said. Oneida County Sheriff’s officials say some of the meth seized tested positive for fentanyl, a substance blamed for many opioid overdose deaths in recent months.

Police say a stolen firearm was also seized in the investigation.

David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37 and Jacob Simon, 41, are in custody facing charges of conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. An initial appearance is set for Thursday in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Investigators are seeking 35-year-old Benjamin Somers in connection with this case. Anyone with information about Somer’s location should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group (NORDEG), the Rhinelander Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations spearheaded the investigation.

There’s no word on whether federal charges could be possible in the case.