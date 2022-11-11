MADISON – The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin named Steven Clements president during its annual convention Oct. 13 in Elkhart Lake.

Clements is the president of Clements Insurance Agency in Wausau and has been licensed in the insurance industry for 20 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation, with an emphasis in business core classes.

He is involved with his church through its board, youth group, teaching and mentoring. He has participated in mission and relief work, both locally and abroad, and is also a school volunteer and national ski patroller. During his time with PIAW, Clements has served on a number of committees, including the strategic planning task force, membership committee and executive committee.

Clements is married to his business partner, Alison Clements.

The 2022-2023 PIAW officers and board members were also elected during the October annual meeting.



