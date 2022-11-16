By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Curling Club’s 2022 event season opened with a full menu of curlers who took part in the Supper Club Bonspiel last weekend, Nov. 11-13, at the Wausau Curling Center.

Event chair Randy Brandner reported 20 teams competing from not only the Wausau area, but also Minnesota, North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois.

True to the Wisconsin supper club tradition, the participants enjoyed a Friday night fish fry and Saturday night full course dinner, to go along with fierce competition and expert shot-making on Wausau’s eight sheets of ice.

Bonspiel champions were the Schroeder rink from Milwaukee and Madison, consisting of Sidney Schroeder, Benjamin Randall, Alexis Schroeder and Nathan Van Eeckhout.

Runnersup were the Wausau On the Rocks rink with Bobby Splinter, Lori Ziegel,

Jeff Ziegel, and Brooke Ewert.

The second event was won by the Wolan rink from Marshfield, featuring Jacob Roberts, Maggie Brown-Wolan, Mike Bissonette, and Melinda Lindgren. Second event runnersup were the Parkhurst rink of Chaska, Minn. John, Kim, and Brian Parkhurst were on that team, along with Jane Faulhaber.

Wausau rinks won the third event and were runnersup. Team Wertsch took top honors with curlers Aaron and Sarah Werth, and Michelle and Todd Goetsch. The Stenger rink was runnerup with Melissa and Tyler Stenger, Chandler Hunkins and Sara Baar. The fourth event was won by Wide and Heavy of Wausau and Wauwatosa, a team of Steve Sirianni, Stacey Bast, Kelly Fraser, and Rebecca Nguyen.

The Exner rink from Janesviille and Wausau was runnerup. John and Jodeen Exner, Brian Manock and Larissa Ziegel-Siler curled for them.