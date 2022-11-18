WAUSAU – Student performers from 10 local high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, The Grand announced recently.
Auditions for the ensemble, one of two premiere vocal performance groups in the state representing the Jerry Awards program for musical theater excellence, were held over the summer and drew more than 50 Wisconsin high school performers. Now in its sixth year, this year’s ensemble features 24 students from Antigo, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire, Lakeland Union, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau school districts.
The group will rehearse biweekly at the Wausau Conservatory of Music
under the direction of Marshall DeLonay. Not only will the students work on their individual singing, acting and dancing skills, they’ll also enjoy the opportunity to rehearse, perform and socialize with students from different schools and communities.
The ensemble will have numerous performance opportunities, in addition to its annual “Cabaret” at The Grand Theater in May. They will perform in and around Wausau at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, The Landing at the Woodson YMCA, and other community businesses and events. In June, the group will travel to Madison to perform at the Jerry Awards Show.
For more information on the Jerry Awards and Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, visit https://www.grandtheater.org/?s=tommy+awards.
2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble
Shiloh Burgess – Sophomore at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Emmett Braun – Senior at Antigo High School
Zoa Carter – Sophomore at Antigo High School
Peter Chrudimsky – Senior at Antigo High School
Lily Casey – Junior at Wausau East High School
Julia Conway – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Arabelle Ellsworth – Junior at Marshfield High School
Olivia England – Junior at Lakeland Union High School
Julia Gerdes – Sophomore at Rhinelander High School
Catherine Harmon – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School
Anna Jacobson – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School
Emily Jacobson – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Alexis Justice – Junior at Marshfield High School
Elise Laughlin – Senior at Wausau West High School
Nolan Mudler – Sophomore at Wausau West High School
Jay Nibarger – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Megan Nguyen – Junior at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Mansi Peters – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School
Terrek Schjoth – Sophomore at D.C. Everest IDEA Charter School
Addilyn Seep – Senior at Eau Claire Memorial High School
Morgan Smith – Junior at Eau Claire Memorial High School
Julian Traska – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School
Nolan Travis – Sophomore at Wausau West High School
Morgan Wierzba – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School