WAUSAU – Student performers from 10 local high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, The Grand announced recently.

Auditions for the ensemble, one of two premiere vocal performance groups in the state representing the Jerry Awards program for musical theater excellence, were held over the summer and drew more than 50 Wisconsin high school performers. Now in its sixth year, this year’s ensemble features 24 students from Antigo, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire, Lakeland Union, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau school districts.

The group will rehearse biweekly at the Wausau Conservatory of Music

under the direction of Marshall DeLonay. Not only will the students work on their individual singing, acting and dancing skills, they’ll also enjoy the opportunity to rehearse, perform and socialize with students from different schools and communities.



The ensemble will have numerous performance opportunities, in addition to its annual “Cabaret” at The Grand Theater in May. They will perform in and around Wausau at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, The Landing at the Woodson YMCA, and other community businesses and events. In June, the group will travel to Madison to perform at the Jerry Awards Show.

For more information on the Jerry Awards and Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, visit https://www.grandtheater.org/?s=tommy+awards.

2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

Shiloh Burgess – Sophomore at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Emmett Braun – Senior at Antigo High School

Zoa Carter – Sophomore at Antigo High School

Peter Chrudimsky – Senior at Antigo High School

Lily Casey – Junior at Wausau East High School

Julia Conway – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Arabelle Ellsworth – Junior at Marshfield High School

Olivia England – Junior at Lakeland Union High School

Julia Gerdes – Sophomore at Rhinelander High School

Catherine Harmon – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School

Anna Jacobson – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School

Emily Jacobson – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Alexis Justice – Junior at Marshfield High School

Elise Laughlin – Senior at Wausau West High School

Nolan Mudler – Sophomore at Wausau West High School

Jay Nibarger – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Megan Nguyen – Junior at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Mansi Peters – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School

Terrek Schjoth – Sophomore at D.C. Everest IDEA Charter School

Addilyn Seep – Senior at Eau Claire Memorial High School

Morgan Smith – Junior at Eau Claire Memorial High School

Julian Traska – Freshman at D.C. Everest Junior High School

Nolan Travis – Sophomore at Wausau West High School

Morgan Wierzba – Senior at D.C. Everest Senior High School