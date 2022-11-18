WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Wausau’s annual holiday parade for

another year in downtown Wausau, this year featuring more than 75 floats.

The parade, themed holiday characters, will be held Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The parade ends at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

In addition to the parade, Wausau Events will host its warming party from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater. Families can enjoy cookies and cocoa, and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information on the parade, specific route or the warming party, visit www.wausauevents.org. Parade applications are now closed.