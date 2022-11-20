By Shereen Siewert

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006.

Diedre Harm

“Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement. “The family continues to grieve her death and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department would like nothing more than to give them the closure they deserve.”

Police sketch of suspect in Diedre Harm’s disappearance and photo of Chris Revak, courtesy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department

Police say there are people in the community who hold information that could help the family gain that closure, specifically people with knowledge about a man named Chris Revak.

The crime unfolded on the night of June 10, 2006, when 21-year-old Harm left her 4-month-old daughter with a babysitter and went out to enjoy a night with friends, visiting several well-known establishments in Wisconsin Rapids. She was last seen talking to an unidentified man at the Finish Line tavern, in the 100 block of First Street North in Wisconsin Rapids. The two left and went to another tavern in the 100 block of Second Street North, where they were seen talking with another couple at about 12:30 a.m. the morning of June 10. Police have not identified the other couple, according to the missing persons database.

Harm was last seen wearing a black knit top with a square neckline and cap sleeves, sandals, carrying a turquoise purse. She was officially reported missing on June 11, 2006 after failing to pick up her daughter from the babysitter.

Five months after she disappeared, her skeletal remains were discovered by hunters in the town of Seneca. An autopsy could not conclude the cause of death and the case grew cold. But in 2009, police received a tip from a man who pointed them in Revak’s direction.

Revak , then 36, died by suicide after he was arrested for a different homicide in Missouri – before he could be questioned about Harm’s death.

Sixteen years after Harm’s death, police are continuing their investigation with a renewed plea for information about the disappearance or, specifically, Revak, who officials say is the prime and only suspect in the disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8715. Anonymous tips can be directed to Wood County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-325-STOP. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.