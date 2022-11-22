WAUSAU – The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks is in search of gingerbread architects for the group’s annual Sweet Landmarks of Wausau Gingerbread Contest.

The contest, held each year in conjunction with Marathon County Historical Society’s Holidays at the Houses event, will be held Dec. 10 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

Youths and adults are invited to enter in the contest a building made entirely of edible items, the majority of which is gingerbread, but can include candies, herbs and other food items. The only part that can be non-edible is the base of the entry. Entries must represent an architectural style, such as Victorian, Neo-Gothic, Commercial, Bungalow or Ranch. Bonus points will be awarded if the structure represents a local building, such as The Grand Theater or your own house.

Entries must be taken to the Woodson History Center between 9 a.m. and noon Dec. 10. There will be three age categories; youth (up to age 11), teen (12-17), and adult (18 and older). Teams are allowed, but the prize money will be split among team members.

Judging, by three local judges, will begin at noon, with awards to be announced at about 1 p.m. Prizes in each division are $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.

Entries will remain on display at the Woodson History Center through the holidays following the contest. The gingerbread buildings will be open for viewing during Woodson History Center’s business hours (Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.).

Full rules and entry forms can be found here: https://docs.google.com/file/d/1w1ebDXAciFtVgXsVb5OO-yAsfqsHKTqK/edit?usp=docslist_api&filetype=msword. If you have further questions, call Christine at 715-212-9922.