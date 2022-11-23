Wausau Pilot & Review

Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin today announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities.

Matt Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health, said the agreement will help advance the system’s mission.

“Our primary focus is always on those we serve,” Heywood said. “I’m pleased we were able to reach an agreement for our patients.”

Several readers reached out to Wausau Pilot & Review over the past several weeks with concerns that their health care would be impacted if an agreement was not reached.

In a news release, officials from both organizations said the new agreement will build on their longstanding partnership to deliver care that will improve the health of those we collectively serve.

“Anthem is committed to providing access to high-quality, outcomes driven health care. Our work at Anthem also focuses on affordability and this new agreement helps us achieve that goal,” said Paul Nobile, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We’re pleased to have worked in good faith with Aspirus to ensure those covered by individual and employer-based plans, as well as those we serve in Medicaid and Medicare, can continue to access the care they need.”