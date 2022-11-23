Ashley A. Nickolai

Ashley Ann Mootz-Nickolai, age 37, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 7, 1985, in Wausau. Ashley graduated from DC Everest with honors. She was an excellent student and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007, from UW Whitewater, graduating magna cum laude. On June 21, 2008, she married Justin Nickolai in Wausau. Together they had two sons, Jerrin and Jace.

In her younger years, Ashley was quite an actress, dancer, and cheerleader. Her strong will made her very focused and motivated, and she threw herself into whatever she did. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and being outdoors. She loved her dogs, especially her constant sidekick, Fancy Ann.

Survivors include her husband, Justin Nickolai, Wausau; her two sons, Jerrin and Jace; her mom, Debra (Daniel) Zenk of Schofield; father, Steven (Martina) Mootz, Weston; siblings, Breanna Mootz of Mosinee, Danisa Zenk, Schofield, Kyle (Melissa) Zenk of Sun Prairie, Kourtney (Ryan) Fleischhacker of Portage, Paige Van Ooyen of Rothschild, Caden Van Ooyen of Rothschild; grandparents, Janis Mootz of Kronenwetter, Thomas (Wanda) Dain, of Ogdensburg, Joan (Joel Duskey) Eaton of Weston, and Mary Kay Van Ooyen of Pike Lake. She is further survived by her mother and father-in-law, Jerome (Judith) Nickolai of Birnamwood; three brothers-in-law, Josh (You) Nickolai of Rosholt, Joel Nickolai of CA, and Jorden Nickolai of Merrill; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Barbara and Wesley Everts, LaVern Mootz, William and Jacqueline Zank, and Richard Van Ooyen; her special cousin, Jordan, and niece, Sophia.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau. Rev. Maggie Westaby will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future trust for her sons.

You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.

Linda L. Hulstrom

Linda L. Hulstrom, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield, WI.

Linda was born on January 15, 1952 in Milwaukee the eldest of 11 children to the late Gabe and Fern (McMaster) Cadeau. She married Charles Hulstrom August 18, 1973 after meeting in Michigan. They then moved to Wausau, WI where they raised their sons. Charles preceded her in death October, 2014 after 41 years of marriage.

Linda was an accomplished relator, most recently for Remax. She enjoyed camping and traveling, often times to the great lakes to see the beautiful lighthouses. She also enjoyed watching birds come to her birdfeeders, especially Cardinals. More than anything, she loved time spent with her family. Linda was a proud and dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Wausau Elks Club.

Linda is survived by her sons Dustin (Kristen) and Owen (Amanda); grandchildren Serenity, Olivia Baylen and Kasen; siblings Scott, Gabe, Chris, Brian, Beth, Mary, Lisa, Katherine, Marge and Diane.

Visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, Saturday December 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM, with the Rev. Maggie Westby officiating. Following the service a Celebration of Life will be held at the Wausau Elks Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the American Diabetes Association in Linda’s honor.

Wayne H. Swanson

Wayne Swanson passed away Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at his home in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at Helke Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, with a service to follow.

Wayne is survived by his wife Jean, his son Michael Swanson (Victoria Wilson), his daughters Vicki Swanson (Dan Fuhrman), and Debbie Huybers, and his son Shawn Swanson (Eve Monrad). He is also survived by his brother Del Swanson.

He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Fern Swanson, and his sisters Marie Kester and Carolyn Stubblefield.

Wayne was born July 2, 1938, in Junction City, Wisconsin. He was the owner of several successful business ventures over the years, including Swanson Rentals. He thoroughly enjoyed all things construction and loved to work with his hands and on his backhoe.

Wayne was a loving and faith-filled husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by five grandchildren, Rindy Slater, Danny Stefonik, Hayden Huybers, and Malena and Lola Swanson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Alexia and Jameson Slater, and Madisyn and Audrey Stefonik.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI 54401). Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Helke Funeral Home. Pastor Ethan Larson will officiate.

He was the fearless leader of our family and will be dearly and forever missed.

Beverly M. Luedtke

Beverly M. Luedtke, at the young age of 92, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Copperleaf under the care of Aspirus Interim Hospice.

Beverly was born on May 23, 1930, to Bruno and Olga (Borth) Luedtke. Bev worked as a Dietary Aid for 48 years at St. Mary’s Wausau Hospital Center. Her camera was always the first they would call if pictures were in need to be taken while employed at the hospital in early years. She relished all family gatherings, going to the family cabin on Gilmore Lake, catching muskies’ with Doris and photography. A special Christmas tradition was Aunt Bev’s homemade fudge. There was never a lonely piece left at night end. She could dance the night away with polka dancing and even wore a poodle skirt plus traveled to many parts of country. Don’t stand in Bev’s way from watching or attending NASCAR racing, even managed to squeeze into the pit stop area once. She was as passionate and cheered while attending races of local drivers: Marcis, Trickle, Reffner, and Haase. She truly treasured taking those trips to the casino with her sisters and nieces too.

She is survived by her siblings; Lloyd (Louella) Luedtke and Shirley (Edward) Schwede, 15 nieces and nephews; Kurt Luedtke, Sue (Chuck) Summers, Linda (Tim Farrar) Luedtke , Barb (Rick) Krautkramer, Jane (Ross) Kroeing, Randy Schwede, Sandy (Bill) Moss, Ed (Jane) Schwede Jr., Lynn (Dan) Moore, Darlene (Randy) Vlietstra, Dean Schwede, Donna (Nate) Guldan, Brian (Sarah) Luedtke, Todd (Cari) Luedtke and Melissa Luedtke.

She is preceded in death by parents, siblings; Donald Luedtke, Lois Koehler, and Doris Schwede, sister-in-law Mary Ann Luedtke, and 3 nephews, David Koehler, Russ Schwede and Jeff Luedtke.

We are forever grateful for Copperleaf and Aspirus Hospice for providing very superb care of our sister / aunt.

A funeral service will take place on November 28, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Wausau starting at 11:00 am. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 9:30 am.

Memorials will be forwarded to St. Stephen’s Church in Bev’s name.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Forest G. Deicher

Forest Glen Deicher passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2022, at the tender age of 10 months.

He was born on January 14, 2022, in Wausau, the third son born to Austin and Kayla (Mielke) Deicher. He was an active, happy boy. He had a special twinkle in his eye that could melt a whole room, with a smile and laugh that was beyond contagious; you couldn’t help but smile.

Forest loved playing with his brothers and snuggling with mom and dad. He was always rolling around and climbing on anything he could pull himself up on. He had the largest smile while eatting endless amounts of shredded cheese, his favorite.

Survivors include his parents, Austin and Kayla Deicher of Rothschild; his two brothers, Vincent Gene (age 5) and Levi Jude (age 2) of the home; grandparents, Melissa (Troy) Dzwonkowski of NC, Kimberly (Derek) Rasmussen of Gillett, James (Diane Friedman) Ransanici of Wausau; great-grandparents, Ruth (Gene) Novitzke of Mosinee, Dennis (Lynda Villalpando) Schumacher of Spencer, Katherine (Art) Deicher of Wausau, Ardin (Rebekah) Mielke of Wausau, James (Sandy) Ransanici of Hurley, and Jackie Ransanici of Hurley; and many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Matthew Deicher, and great-grandfather, Darell Deicher.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences to his family at helke.com.

Patricia J. Jensen

Patricia “Pat” J. Jensen (Grulkowski) 77, of Wausau, WI passed away on November 18, 2022 after a long battle with Lymphedema. Patricia was born on April 6, 1945 to William and Eloise Jensen in California. She was born and raised there until she was a Senior in High School. Her family then picked up and moved to Big Bearskin Island in Harshaw WI where she finished and graduated at Rhinelander High School in 1964.

The summer before her Senior year in High School she met Jerome (Jerry) Grulkowski and they wed in November of 1964. They immediately started their family and she decided to devote her life to being a mother and raising three girls, Deborah (Debby), Doreen (Dodi) and Sherry. After her kids were grown she decided to go back to school and get her accounting degree. She graduated with high honors and pursued a career as an accountant. Pat was a passionate gardener. Canning and freezing fruits and vegetables to last throughout the entire year. She was a woman of many talents and thoroughly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing clothes and cross stitching. Not to mention, she was also a great cook. Patricia was always there to support her family through their many passions as well as help them through the difficulties in their lives. Whether that was helping those in need she would do what she could to help whether it be monetary or emotional support. When Pat was not filling her home with warmth and good food she could be found Up North on Big Bearskin Lake where her mother and father and Aunt Eloise each had a house on a 13 acre island. She also absolutely loved the lake and would spend many hours swimming with her grandkids and snorkeling. We will miss her greatly.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents William and Eloise Jensen, her brother Bill Jensen and her granddaughter Demiah Angel Glodowski.

She is survived by the father of her children Jerome Grulkowski, her sister Cathy Jensen, her brother Jack (Sheri) Jensen, her daughter Debby Grulkowski, her daughter Dodi (Bob) Heil, her daughter Sherry (Dean) Oakes. All of her grandchildren: Nathan Grulkowski, Danielle (Glodowski) Thompson, Brea Heil, Paige Oakes, Keaton Glodowski, Kiara Glodowski and Drew Oakes. Lastly, great grandchild Adalynn Thompson who was truly blessed to have met her great grandmother before she passed away.

Services will be held at a later date. Please check back often for details coming soon for the visitation.

David E. Volhard

David E. Volhard, 64, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 16, 1958 in Wausau, son of the late Sylvester and Ruth (Seliger) Volhard.

Dave worked hard as a dairy farmer, ginseng grower and truck driver for most of his life. In his younger days he loved to hunt and fish. Later on in life he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his three children. Dave was a good friend and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his children, Joshua (Amy Stanczyk), Nicholas (Hannah) and Sarah (Ryan) Niemuth; grandchildren, Liam, Taylor and Dylan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. There will be a closing prayer at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Bryan Hilts.

Melvin Deranick

Melvin Deranick, 84, who resided at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards passed away Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Melvin was born on May 29th, 1938, to Roman and Agnes (Kronstedt) Deranick in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1956, Melvin went on to serve in the United States Army from 1961- 1963 in Germany. Upon his arrival home, he was employed by Consolidated Papers, and later employed by various building construction contractors.

Melvin was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a lifetime member of the Wilderness Sportsman’s Club. Melvin was loved by many and was known to keep his hunting buddies always laughing. Melvin enjoyed NASCAR, was a huge Dick Trickle fan and even traveled to NASCAR events with his friends. Of course, he never missed a Packer or Brewers game!

Melvin is survived by his sister-in laws, Judy Deranick and Karen Deranick; nephews and their spouses, Mitchell and Meg Deranick, Daniel and Mary Deranick; nieces, Diane Deranick and Jody Rangel; great nephews and nieces, great grand nephews and nieces, along with many cousins, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Beverly; brothers, Norman, and Marvin, and nephew, Michael. A memorial visitation for Melvin will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 631 East Grand Avenue Wisconsin Rapids, WI. On November 30th visitation from 3:00PM -5:00 Pm with services to follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ursula G. Gesell

Ursula G. Gesell, daughter of the late Jakob and Gertrud (Ruhnau) Zierer was born on December 22, 1936 in Straubing, Germany. She worked in her family’s barber/beauty shop where she met the love of her life, Joseph R. Gorshe. They were united in holy matrimony on March 12, 1956. Due to Joe’s career in the U.S. Army, they were relocated nearly twenty times around the world. After his retirement, they bought a home in Wausau, Wisconsin where they lived and raised their three children. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1989.

In her adult life, Ursula was a homemaker, daycare provider and assisted with home and hospice care for the elderly in the Wausau area. She truly had one of the most kind and loving hearts, willing to help anyone in need.

Later in life, a chance encounter brought love into Ursula’s life again when she met John “Al” Gesell. They were married on September 24, 1995. They loved spending their time together up-north in Tomahawk, Wisconsin or down in Panama City Beach, Florida. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2007.

Ursula’s garden was her absolute pride and joy. Every Spring, she would look forward to seeing her perennials sprout while also thinking of different arrangements or different annuals to add to its beauty. She spent many hours in her yard, finding peace and serenity.

Ursula died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 18, 2022 at North Central Health Care Center. She was also preceded in death by brother Joachim Zierer, sister Gerda Schneider and grandchildren Thomas and Angela Gorshe.

She will be dearly missed by children: Werner Gorshe, Patty (Gary) Duffrin, Steven (Sharon) Gorshe; grandchildren: Joseph Gorshe, Kelsey (Chad) Baumgardt, Ashlee Gorshe, Emilee Gorshe, and Danen Hemmersbach (James Larson); and great-grandchildren: Parker and Peyton Baumgardt, Berkleigh and Braxton Larson.

Her beautiful life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Our Savior’s Church, located at 804 Jackson St, Mosinee, Wisconsin with visitation starting at 10 am, with service at 11 am. Fr. Marion Talaga will officiate.

The family would like to thank staff on the 2nd floor Rehab unit at North Central Health Care for their excellent and compassionate care of Ursula in her final days.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS