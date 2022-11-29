Dear editor,

I would like to commend the Board of Trustees of the Marathon County Public Library in their bold and principled decision to maintain the integrity of our public library.

They were under some pressure to remove certain books from circulation because some parents disapproved of the content.

The board and the committee it created treated the concern seriously. They went through an impressive process and came out with a determination that was reasoned and reasonable. They determined to leave the books right where they are in a way that respects everyone’s rights to free speech and access to information.

MCPL left parenting prerogatives to parents and did not limit everyone else’s rights to accommodate the views of a few. Congratulations to all involved in reaching an informed decision that respects the high value we place on free speech in this country.

I’m proud of our public library.

James Botsford of town of Wausau

