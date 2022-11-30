Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said.

Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.

Rescue workers from Mosinee ultimately reached the crash site by heading south on Maple Ridge Road. There, they discovered a woman still inside the SUV. She died of her injuries, police said. Her name and have have not been released.

The right lane of I-39 was shut down until about 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No official press releases have been issued.

