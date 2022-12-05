By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records.

Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.

In addition to attempted homicide prosecutors on June 6 filed charges of first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery, second-degree reckless injury and bail jumping against Schultz. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and was released June 7 after posting the cash, court records show.

A judge on June 15 found probable cause to believe that a felony was committed and that Schultz was responsible. An attempt by defense attorney Jerome Babiak to have the attempted homicide charge dismissed was denied by the judge in the case.

On Oct. 27, court records indicate a plea deal in the works, with a plea hearing set for Dec. 7. Details of the deal have not been released.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

