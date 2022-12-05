Herbert G. Ableman

Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.



Loved ones surviving include his three children; son, Mark of Boston, MA; daughters, Jill (Jason) Johnson of St. Paul, MN, and Laura (William) Litzer of Rothschild, WI; granddaughters, Kayleigh Oestreicher of Minneapolis, MN and Piper and Zoe Johnson of St. Paul, MN; and his sister, Darlene Nuckles, Monroe; as well as many other dear friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Ruth; wife, Barbara; brother and sister-in-law Dean and Bev Ableman; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Archie Myers; brother, Robert Ableman; brother-in-law, Leonard Nuckles; and nephew James Nuckles.



Herb’s children would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Primrose Memory Care in Weston for the excellent care he received from them.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Herbert’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin (alz.org/wi) or First Presbyterian Church, Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home-Weston Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements

Joyce E. Taft

Joyce E. Taft, 100, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Robert M. Taft, departed this life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Applegate Terrace.

Joyce was born on March 10, 1922 in Wausau daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Welsh) Fitzgerald. She married Robert on January 18, 1947.

Joyce was a CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) and worked in the claim audit, and Education areas of the former Employers Mutual – Wausau Insurance Companies. Joyce was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also a number of other organizations in Wausau. She especially enjoyed golf and bridge.

She is survived by her children: Robert (Nancy) Taft, Daniel (Karen) Taft, and Thomas (Delphine) Taft M.D. along with granddaughters, Rebecca and Kathleen Taft, along with many well loved nieces, nephews, and extended family. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Robert Taft, parents, a brother Donald Fitzgerald, and sisters: Jean Beltz, Grace Fitzgerald, and Marian Beltz.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at St. Matthew’s Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on Monday December 19, 2022.

The Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.

Lila M. Matsche

In the early morning of November 29,2022 Lila Mae, age 92, passed away peacefully at Applegate Terrace with her sister Ruth by her side. Lila was born in Merrill Wisconsin on May 8th , 1930 to the late Fred and Tena Fromfeld. Lila attended school in Merrill , graduating from Merrill High. After graduating she worked at the Hanson Glove factory. Then moved to Chicago to work at an insurance company. She become homesick for her family and moved back to Merrill and worked for Employers Mutual Company of Wausau for 17 years, then took a break for a couple of years . Returned to work for Mason Insurance for another 17 years working until she was 70 years old.

She met her husband Charles, on a blind date with a co-worker. A year later they were become husband and wife. They traveled to Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, took some cruises. Traveled to Branson and Florida, Arizona . They enjoyed Polka dances. She was an amazing cook checking out new recipes in Taste of Homes books. Always enjoyed having family over for her wonderful meals. One of her most loved to do things was babysitting for nephews and nieces. She baby sat for Archie from birth to graduating from grade school. She enjoyed growing some amazing flowers she keep over from her gardens.

Lila is survived by sisters; Myra Genovaldi, Betty Sell; Ruth Henkelman, brother

Charles (Joyce) Fromfeld, Sister-in Laws; Mable Fromfeld, and Nathalie Fromfeld.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, brothers; Dennis, Fred, Paul

Fromfeld. A sister Esther Golds. Brothers-in-laws; Henry Genovaldi, John Golds, William Sell, and David Henkelman.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Friday , December 9th at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, with Father Sebastion officiating. Friends and family may visit on Friday at the church from 9 AM until the time of service.

A heartfelt work of appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Applegate Reflections and Interim Health Care Services for their compassionate care for Lila.

Victoria L. Kuechemann

Victoria L. Kuechemann, 58, of Wausau passed away Friday December 2, 2022 at Aspirus Hosptial.

Victoria was born on December 5, 1964 in Wakefield, MI daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda (Coonts) Ringsmuth. She married John Kuechmann on August 22, 2014 who preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Victoria loved to spend her time cooking and reading. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden along with seeing her family, friends, and grandchildren. Victoria was an amazing mother, sister, and friend who was always ready to provide a helping hand.

Victoria is survived by her two sons: Ben and Mitchell Pempek. Sisters, Dawn and Lynell, and her five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Geraldine L. Bickford

Geraldine Louise Bickford, 88 passed away under the loving care of her family and friends. Along with wonderful care from the Compassus Hospice Team at home.

She was born on January 13, 1934 in her home town of Wausau. She was raised by her Great Aunt (Hulda Krueger) and Great Uncle (Henry Krueger) She was preceded in death by her Husband (Roger Bickford), Brother (Arden Wilke), Son (Jay Bickford), Grandson (Jeremiah Bickford). Geraldine had four children Roger II (Darlene) Bickford, Jay (Charlene) Bickford, Jamey (Jeff) Nimz, Derek (Elizabeth) Bickford.

Geraldine loved to dance. It was on the dance floor when she met the love of her life, Roger Bickford. They were married on February 17, 1951. GiGi was loved by her children and 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Geraldine was a very happy positive person, who was full of joy and laughter. She enjoyed fishing and being at the lake with family. She also loved to travel. Many trips were made over the years to spend time with her family in California, Hawaii, Texas and Washington. She made friends wherever she went.

She was also a faithful servant of Jehovah for over 50 years. She made many friends who became her spiritual family. She is sadly missed by her family and those who knew her. Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, (226250 Hummingbird Rd. Wausau 54401) Visitation begins at 2:30.

Deacon LeRoy J. Knauf

Deacon LeRoy J. Knauf, 89, passed away on December 1, 2022 at Copperleaf of Marathon.

He was born June 4, 1933, son of the late Jacob and Marie (Ritger) Knauf, Marathon. On August 2, 1958 he married DeLoris Behrens in Augusta, WI. She survives.

LeRoy served as a chaplain’s assistant in Fort Bliss, TX when he served in the Army from 1954 to 1956. After he was honorable discharged from the Army, he went to UW-River Falls for a time where he met DeLoris. While they raised a family, he had several work opportunities including being an accountant and parts manager with Knauf Bros. garage for 15 years, owning and running Knauf’s Greenhouse for 15 years and being a cost accountant and purchasing agent with Marathon Cheese Corp. for 26 years, retiring from there in 1998.

Besides his family, LeRoy was most proud of being ordained a permanent Deacon with the Diocese of LaCrosse in 1983. He served as Deacon and Pastoral Associate at Holy Family Parish in Poniatowski for over 30 years until he retired from there in 2016. He lost track of the number of couples he married and babies he baptized but he remembered them fondly until the end.

Over the years, LeRoy was also involved with the Cub Scouts, American Legion Post 469, Marathon Lions Club and Catholic Order of Foresters.

In his rare spare time when the kids were young, LeRoy found time to go fishing and camping with the family in their converted school bus. He also liked to be outside in the garden.

Besides his wife, DeLoris, he is survived by his six children: Dale (Rita), Fr. Randy, Sr. Barb, Sandy (Tim), Margaret (Alex) and Susan.; two grandchildren: Abby (Ryan) and Sam; one great-grandchild: Hallie; siblings: Mary, Betty, Rita, Jean (Ken) and Bill (Jean); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack and brothers-in-law, Harold, Ken and Bill.

Visitation will be at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue in Wausau, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. A private family funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Oren Hermel

Oren Hermel, 72, Wausau, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Primrose Memory Care Center, Weston under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on June 20, 1950 in Mankato, Minnesota to Elmer and Esther (Meyer) Hermel. On August 28, 1971, he married Cindy Bowe at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota.

Oren graduated from Mankato State College in 1972. He began his 42-year career at Wausau Insurance Company as a systems and programming analyst in 1972. Oren was a part of the establishment of Wausau Benefits in 2000. At the time of his retirement Oren served as CIO for UMR and Specialty Benefits of United Healthcare. Oren enjoyed the challenges of his work and appreciated the many people he worked with throughout his career. Oren had boundless energy and kept his family on the move. He was an avid scuba diver and bicyclist. He enjoyed time at Crescent Lake water skiing, swimming, fishing and captaining the pontoon boat with his family aboard telling stories and checking out his fishing spots. Oren was a devoted dad and spent many hours with his daughters supporting their activities, encouraging them to work hard and celebrating their successes. He shared many hours watching the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks games with Cindy.

Oren was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Esther Hermel. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; two daughters, Nichol Hermel (Marc Puyleart); Natalie (Corey) Pomranke; grandchildren, Everett and Grey Pomranke; and two brothers, Loel (Betty) Hermel and Scott (Janet) Hermel.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church, 402 N. Third Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First English Lutheran Church, The Salvation Army 103 S Second Avenue Wausau or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Marilyn R. Kraemer

Marilyn R. Kraemer, 84, Marco Island, Florida, formerly of Marathon City and Wausau, Wisconsin, died Monday October 10, 2022 in Florida.

She was born May 27, 1938, in Marshfield, daughter of the late George C. and Dorothy T. (Baierl) Kundinger. She married Thomas E. Kraemer and she assisted him in the operation of the funeral homes that they operated in Wausau, Marathon City, Edgar and Athens until the time of their retirement in 1999. Tom passed away on November 29, 2022, shortly after the death of his beloved Marilyn.

Marilyn was an active volunteer for several causes including many years of affiliation with the Aspirus Gift Shop among other church and civic organizations.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kraemer; a sister; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Marilyn in death were her parents, two sons, Paul and Kory; a brother, DuWayne “Dewey” Kundinger.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday December 9, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the family plot with her sons and husband in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas E. Kraemer

Thomas E. Kraemer, 90, Marco Island, Florida, formerly of Marathon City and Wausau, Wisconsin, died Tuesday November 29, 2022 in Florida.

He was born August 7, 1932, in Marshfield, son of the late Anton and Ema (Altmann) Kraemer. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Kundinger and sadly she passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at their home in Marco Island after a long and well fought fight with Multiple Myeloma.

Tom had served the Wausau, Marathon City, Edgar and Athens area as a Funeral Director for many years, retiring in 1999, when the business was purchased by the Peterson Funeral Home. Through the years, he had been involved in many church, civic and social organizations.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kraemer; three sisters, Rosie Adler, Rita Gassner, Flora Christner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Marilyn, he was preceded in death by two sons, Paul and Kory; two brothers, Paul and Richard; one sister, Arline Stangl.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday December 9, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the family plot with his sons and wife in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Raymond A. Weiss

Raymond “Ray” A. Weiss, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon.

He was born July 28, 1931 in the town of Bern, son of the late William Sr. and Louise (Johnas) Weiss. On June 6, 1992, he married Joanne (Zahn) Kinalu at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2006. He married Virginia (Linder) Springer on May 14, 2016 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She survives.

Ray farmed the family farm until his retirement, then worked for Jerry Blinker and Dave Knotts in his later years. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, fishing, cooking at church functions and bus trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; five step-sons, David (Alice) Springer, Wausau, Daniel Springer, Marathon, Ernie (Mary) Springer, Marathon, Fred (Patty) Springer, Milwaukee and Jerry (Brenda) Springer, Wausau; 11 step grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends further survive.

Besides his parents and first wife, Joanne, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and William Jr.; and one step daughter-in-law, Nancy Springer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Scott A. Goodin

Scott A. Goodin Sr., 62 of Hatley, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home.

Scott was born on April 25, 1960, in Pekin, IL. The son of William and Doris (Hull) Goodin.

On April 16, 1982, Scott was united in marriage to Katheleen “Kathy” Goodwin in Pekin, IL.

Scott worked at Boilermakers Local 60 in Morton, IL. In his younger years, he traveled with rock bands as a sound board technician. Scott enjoyed walleye and ice fishing and hunting. He would hunt and catch many different types of animals from rabbits to bull frogs.

Scott was a proud owner of his purple Harley and enjoyed many rides through the years. Scott especially loved spending time with his family and his dog, Bella. He had a great sense of humor and would always make his family laugh.

Scott is survived by his wife, Katheleen; two children, Scott Goodin Jr. and Jamie (Paul) Rye; four grandchildren, Kaleb Brehm, Maddox, Camdyn and Callen Rye; two brothers, Bob (Kathy) Goodin and Steve (Debbie) Goodin; one sister, Billie Jackson and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jason; two brothers, Glynn and Garry; one nephew, Travis Weatherford and lifelong friends, Dean Doxie and Randy Brandstetter.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg. Rev. Loretta Waegli will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, from 1 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

James L. Jahnke

James L. Jahnke, 88, of Mattoon, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Rosemary Manor in Mattoon, under the care of Interim Hospice.

James was born on March 31, 1934, in Mattoon. The son of Lawrence and Magdalena (Waidelich) Jahnke.

James worked at The Boeing Company in Seattle before he enlisted into the Army. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany.

On September 7, 1959, James was united in marriage to Arletta Laffin at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton.

James and Arletta dairy farmed for 40+ years. In the early 1960s they acquired recreational property on Pelican Lake, Wisconsin (which supplied the family with a reprieve from the rigors of farming, that included water sports and fishing). Originally in the 1960s a log cabin was acquired and moved to the lake property. After their retirement from dairy farming, James and Arletta sold the log cabin and built a home on the property.

James also loved deer hunting. James’ sons and daughters were encouraged to get hunter safety certificates so they could join him during deer hunting season. James, his children, relatives, and friends would often go on hunting trips to the western states including Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming. James was also an avid Packer fan.

James is survived by his wife Arletta: five children, Bart (Sabrina) Jahnke of CT, Marlise (Paul) Fein of Chicago, Michael Jahnke of Mattoon, Jon (Hollie) Jahnke of MI and Amy Jahnke; four grandchildren, Samantha and Ashley Jahnke of CT, and Nick Ongie and Allyson Jahnke of MI; one great-grandchild, Sky; two sisters, Carolyn Radunz of Wausau and Reynotta Hoberecht of CA; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Hoppe of Wausau and Shelly Laffin of Spring Green and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Hannah; three brothers, Arthur, Donald, and Aaron; five sisters, Eleanor, Lorraine, RoseMarie, Dorthea and Lucille; one sister, in infancy Mary Ann; one sister-in-law, Judy and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Mattoon, at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 2 PM until the time of service at the church.

James’ family would like to thank Rosemary Manor, Nancy Dionne at Interim HealthCare and Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home for their care of him.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Sherry L. Fehlhaber

July 14, 1958 – November 30, 2022

Sherry L. Fehlhaber, 64, of Wausau, passed away at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on November 30, 2022.

Sherry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Elizabeth A. McGreck and Perry V. McGreck. Sherry grew up with her family in Wausau, Wisconsin, before later moving to Marshfield, Wisconsin. Sherry was the life of every event she attended. She loved peanut butter and the color purple. She was always smiling, dancing, and acting silly. She had a glowing personality, and everyone who knew her felt her love.

She is survived by her brother’s Alex (Stephanie) McGreck Washington, Todd McGreck, Van (Wanda) McGreck Minnesota. She is further survived by many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Perry V. McGreck, her mother Elizabeth A. McGreck, her brother’s Perry D. McGreck and Randolph L. McGreck, and her sister Terry J. McGreck.

Sherry wanted everyone to know that she loved them all. She will be greatly missed by many.