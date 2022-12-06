CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association seeks exhibitors and workshop presenters for The Energy Fair, held June 23 through June 25 in Custer.

Held since 1990, the mission of the fair is to offer the public information on clean energy and sustainable living.

The Energy Fair brings an average of 11,500 industry professionals and sustainable living enthusiasts together for the three-day event. It offers exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their contribution to renewable energy, sustainable living and energy efficiency advancements.

Curated to educate, connect and inspire, the fair offers hundreds of 50-minute workshops over the course of the weekend, presented by topic experts. Energy professionals and sustainability enthusiasts are asked to share their wisdom by submitting a workshop proposal.

Workshop categories include, but are not limited to:

Building Electrification, Design, & Energy Efficiency

Do It Yourself (DIY)

Educator Resources

Electric Vehicles & Clean Transportation

Energy Professionals & Professional Development

Going Solar (Home, Business, School, Community, etc.)

Large-Scale Renewables (Solar, Solar Electric, Wind, Water, etc.)

Policy and Community Organizing

Project Finance

Kids’ Activities

Sustainable Farm, Food & Forest

Sustainable Living

Exhibitors and workshop presenters receive:

Weekend admission to The Energy Fair with exhibitor/presenter badges

Admission to the Pre-Fair Thursday Night Networking Dinner

Exhibitor and workshop registrations are now open. For more information, visit www.TheEnergyFair.org.