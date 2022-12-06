Damakant Jayshi

Long term municipal Judge for the Village of Rothschild Douglas J. Klingberg is not seeking re-election for the office in the Spring Election 2023, according to Marathon County Clerk’s office.

Klingberg, who is the multi-jurisdictional municipal judge for the Villages of Rothschild and Marathon City, filed his non-candidacy paper a month ago.

The election is on Tuesday, April 4 and primaries, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The election-related announcement with all the details of various deadlines is on the county’s webpage.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said her office is the filing agent for only the multi-jurisdictional judges for the spring election, said Trueblood, adding all the other municipal offices are filed with the municipal clerks.

The first day to circulate nomination papers was Thursday, and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court, and Marathon County Circuit Court Judge, Branches 4 and 5 file with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Candidates for the Villages of Rothschild and Marathon City and Everest Metro Multi-Jurisdictional Judges need to file papers with the Marathon County Clerk. Candidates for the Marshfield, Spencer, Stratford Multi-Jurisdictional Judge file with the Wood County Clerk, according to the information from the Clerk’s Office.

Trueblood said no one has filed their nomination papers with her office until press time.

Meanwhile Mayor of Mosinee and former Dist. 26 Marathon County Supervisor Brent Jacobson on Thursday announced seeking his fifth term as Mosinee’s mayor. He made the announcement on his Facebook page. Jacobson, who was a Republican candidate for the open Dist. 29 Wisconsin Senate seat and has been Mosinee Mayor since 2015, lost the primary to the eventual winner, Cory Tomczyk.