Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving.

Raw video courtesy of Merrill Fire Department. Dec. 7, 2023

One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported.

Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to a multi-family dwelling at 1210 E. Eighth St. in Merrill for a report that a woman’s couch was on fire. When firefighters and police arrived they discovered the two-story apartment complex showed heavy fire and smoke from the southwest upper unit, according to a Merrill Fire Department release.

Dec, 6, 2022 Merrill fire

Engine 61, Truck 63 and Medic 62 responded immediately with lights and sirens. Additional resources were requested including a general alarm fire for off duty Merrill Firefighters, Tomahawk EMS to respond the scene to evaluate the apartment occupant, Wisconsin Public Service gas and electric, the City of Merrill Water Utility, Pine River Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Wausau Fire Department and Corning Fire Department. Fire units were also assisted on scene by the Merrill Police Department.

The fire was successfully contained to the apartment of origin although it did sustain heavy damage.

Crews remained on scene until about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos and video courtesy of the Merrill Fire Department