Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 12 pounds, around 54,000 pills, of suspected fentanyl, with a street value in excess of $500,000. A firearm was also seized.

As the result of the seizure, police searched an Appleton home and arrested two suspects, authorities said. The names of the two arrested are not being released at this time while the investigation remains ongoing.

LWAM Project Director Jeremiah Winscher said LWAM is a vital tool in combating illegal drug distribution.

“LWAM, along with it’s local, state and federal partners, will continue to make investigations involving the highly addictive and extremely dangerous drug, fentanyl, a priority in an effort to prevent harm to the community, reduce availability and hold offenders responsible for their criminal actions,” Winscher said.

Appleton Police Assistant Chief Polly Olson said the quantity and quality of the fentanyl seized were “highly potent.” Fentanyl accounts for most drug overdose deaths in the U.S.

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprising investigators from 15 participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties. LWAM’s mission is the investigation and enforcement of both state and federal drug trafficking laws with the goal of preventing the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within these counties as well as holding offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs within these communities accountable for their criminal activities.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and has fueled the recent rise in overdose deaths in Wisconsin,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a news release issued Thursday. “Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement on the local, state, and federal level, approximately 12 pounds of this deadly narcotic is off the streets.”

No additional information was immediately released.