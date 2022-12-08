Wausau Pilot & Review

A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.

The initial report suggested a vehicle crossed the center line and stuck a second vehicle head-on, but a third vehicle was actually involved in the crash.

All lanes were blocked for more than two hours as crews cleared the scene. The road reopened at about 6:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released. All victims are expected to survive.