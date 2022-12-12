Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area.

Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Between 2 and 5 inches of snow, along with ice accumulation, is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday evening. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, while strong winds and the weight of snow or ice on tree limbs may down power lines. Sporadic power outages are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours.