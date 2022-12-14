WAUSAU – The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event raised $200,000 to support health care services in the community.

Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild. More than 125 holiday trees, wreaths, mantels and specialty items donated by talented people in the community were raffled or auctioned off.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will support programs and services provided by Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and the Aspirus Family House.

For information about the Aspirus Health Foundation and opportunities to support local health care, visit www.aspirus.org/foundation.