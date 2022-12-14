Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Eli Gustafson had a season-high 18 points to help the Newman Catholic boys basketball team keep its perfect record intact as the Cardinals defeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 61-44 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Wissports.net Division 5 state coaches poll, is now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Marawood South. Assumption drops to 3-2 and 2-1 in conference play.

Isaac Seidel added 14 points for the Cardinals, who were playing without leading scorer Mason Prey.

Ryan Shaw topped Assumption with 13 points.

Newman Catholic will play at Auburndale (5-1, 3-1 Marawood South) on Friday.

Cardinals 61, Royals 44

ASSUMPTION (44): Ryan Shaw 13, Frank Matott 8, Blake Lobner 5, Jack Wiedmeyer 4, J.T. Schlaefer 4, Cade Statz 4, Nick Leberg 4, Jack Klatt 2. Record: 3-2, 2-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (61): Eli Gustafson 18, Isaac Seidel 14, Jackson Pfender 6, Aiden Spychalla 4, Lucas Pfiffner 3, Liam McCarty 2. Record: 6-0, 4-0 Marawood Conference South Division.