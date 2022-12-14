For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks announced its 2023 summer schedule as the Northwoods League baseball team enters its 30th season.

The Woodchucks will start their 2023 season play on Memorial Day in Madison before opening at home at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, against those same Mallards. They will then host the Lakeshore Chinooks for two games at home on Wednesday, May 31, at 6:05 p.m., and Thursday, June 1, at 6:35 p.m. to round out their opening home stand. New this year, first pitch for all Monday night home games will be at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m. on Mondays.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. The Woodchucks’ opponents for 2023 are their familiar Great Lakes West rivals the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Green Bay Rockers, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. This season their three Great Lakes East opponents will be the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Kokomo Jackrabbits, and the Rockford Rivets.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 3 with the second half beginning on July 4. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 24-26 and will be hosted by the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The Woodchucks’ last home game of the season will be on Friday, August 11 vs. the Madison Mallards. The regular season ends on Saturday, August 12, with playoffs starting on Sunday, August 14.

Season tickets, half-season tickets and Kwik Trip Flex Packs are on sale now. Group ticket packages will be available early in 2023 and single game tickets will go on sale in April 2023. Visit woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055 for information or to purchase your tickets for the 2023 season today.

The Wausau Woodchucks a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League.

Click here to view the Wausau Woodchucks 2023 schedule.