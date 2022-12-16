For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee is pleased to announce the recipients of the 27th annual Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarships, a program administered by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The 2022 student athletes nominated by their school’s respective coaching staffs include: Conner Krach, Newman Catholic; Elijah Parker-Coleman, Wausau East; Cole Stevens, D.C. Everest; and Caleb Tuley, Wausau West.

From these nominees, a Selection Committee, composed of members of the press, area school athletic directors, and a representative of the Community Foundation, named Conner Krach of Newman Catholic High School as the Win Brockmeyer Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Greater Wausau Area for 2022.

Conner Krach

Each nominee will be honored with a $500 scholarship. Krach, selected as the Outstanding Player of the Year, will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

To be nominated, each student athlete must meet the following selection criteria, as established by the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee in 1996:

*Graduating senior from D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau East, or Wausau West High Schools (or any other greater Wausau area high school that develops a football program in the future);

*Who is an outstanding football player;

*Achieving recognition by his peers and coaches;

*Who is a positive role model;

*And displays the characteristics of:

*Aggressiveness

*Courage

*Physical development

*Sportsmanship

Brockmeyer was a legendary high school football coach who excelled in leadership and the development of human potential. His winning football record from 1937-1971 covered 34 years at Wausau High School, which served students in the area currently served by D.C. Everest, Wausau East and West, and Newman Catholic High Schools. The area-wide scholarship recognition program concept provides area-wide participation and recognition, and unites the region in recognition of their outstanding football players. It also provides an opportunity to tell the Brockmeyer story and focus on his football legacy, uniting the communities in the region through the cooperative selection process.

In the Win Brockmeyer Scholarship Fund’s history, 84 young men have received scholarship awards.

Previous Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Year award recipients include:

2022 Conner Krach, Newman Catholic High School

2021 Colton Geurink, Wausau West High School

2020 Orion Boe, DC Everest Senior High School

2019 Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School

2018 Elliot Samuels, Newman Catholic High School

2017 Zach Mueller, DC Everest Senior High School

2016 Thomas Dunbar, Wausau East High School

2015 Stephen Paoli, DC Everest Senior High School

2014 Jake Whalen, Wausau West High School

2013 Cole Radloff, Wausau West High School

2012 Logan Taylor, Wausau East High School

2011 Brandon Luedtke, Wausau East High School

2010 Matiah Fischer, Wausau West High School

2009 Tyler Day, Wausau West High School

2008 Anthony Fischer, Newman Catholic High School

2007 Tyler Utecht, Wausau West High School

2006 Joe Gallion, Wausau East High School

2005 Ben Fischer, Wausau East High School

2004 Jordan Hein, Wausau West High School

2003 Andy Crooks, Wausau East High School

2002 Bradley Block, Wausau East High School

2001 Mark Zalewski, Wausau East High School

2000 Jonathon Wanta, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1999 Bounthavy Khamratthanome, Wausau West High School

1998 Derek Abney, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1997 Heath Novitzke, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1996 Timothy Freiberg, Wausau West High School

The Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee is comprised of: David Graebel, In memoriam: Aaron Baumgardt, Walter Bissell, Cal Chamberlain, Robert Hartwig, Ernie Hoenisch, John Hollingsworth, and Barbara and Harlan Hunger.