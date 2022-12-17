A Wisconsin-based food manufacturer is issuing its second voluntary Class I recall in a roughly two-month span, this time for nine products sold wholesale, at retail and at farmer’s markets.

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is headquartered in Rio, about 30 miles south of Madison. A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP, but no illnesses have so far been reported.

The affected pork product packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293 and includes:

Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages

Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages

Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages

Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Ham Steak

Smoked Pork Hock

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms, Vindicator Brand and Wisconsin Meadows.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated.

In October, the company recalled 18 products, also part of a voluntary Class I recall.

So far no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.

