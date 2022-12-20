Wausau Pilot & Review

UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29.

The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.

Preliminary emergency scanner reports indicate at least two injuries. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injuries involved.

Drivers can expect lane closures for about two hours as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.