Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday added a provision in its municipal code related to citations for using fake or altered IDs, allowing for a more measured response for underage people trying to obtain alcohol.

The Wausau Police Department recommended the provision after reviewing its current response to people using false or altered identification cards, or misrepresenting their age in order to demonstrate they attained the legal drinking age.

The police department said a related state statute is better suited to address the problem related to proof of age. But the Wausau Municipal Code does not currently have a section reflecting that statute, department officials said.

Assistant City Attorney Nathan Miller agreed, saying the city is currently using guidelines for “misappropriation of identification” which, he said, is a little too extreme for someone using fake ID.

The section on citations calls for a $250 fine for people possessing false or altered ID cards and misrepresenting their age. Second and subsequent offenses will see a $500 fine. Those offenses will stay in municipal court and be treated as a citation, not a crime.

But people who make fake or altered IDs will continue to see a criminal charge. Those offenses are dealt with at the circuit court level.

The amended ordinance now goes to the Common Council for consideration.