Wausau Pilot & Review

Due to an approaching winter storm, the Wausau School District will have a virtual learning day on Thursday.

Students follow a flexible schedule as directed by their teachers and will include a combination of live instruction via Google Meet and independent/self-paced learning activities throughout the day.

Student Guidelines Grades K-5: Join a live Google Meet at times pre-established by your teacher. (One in the morning and one in the afternoon) PreK-2: Up to 60 minutes of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities. Grades 3-5: Up to 2 hours of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities. Grades 6-12: Follow your regular class schedule by logging into the Google Meet for each class at the beginning of each period. All Grades: Use your student’s learning management system to engage in independent/self-paced learning activities as directed by your teacher. All Grades: Communicate with teachers and peers, including asking questions and seeking support as needed.

Teacher Guidelines Deliver instruction and learning opportunities aligned with curricular standards to support continued learning. Use the learning management system for instruction, student support, and student/family communication. Upload recordings of any direct instruction so that students can access it at a later time/as needed.



Here is a link to the district’s virtual learning day protocol.