Due to an approaching winter storm, the Wausau School District will have a virtual learning day on Thursday.
Students follow a flexible schedule as directed by their teachers and will include a combination of live instruction via Google Meet and independent/self-paced learning activities throughout the day.
- Student Guidelines
- Grades K-5: Join a live Google Meet at times pre-established by your teacher. (One in the morning and one in the afternoon)
- PreK-2: Up to 60 minutes of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities.
- Grades 3-5: Up to 2 hours of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities.
- Grades 6-12: Follow your regular class schedule by logging into the Google Meet for each class at the beginning of each period.
- All Grades: Use your student’s learning management system to engage in independent/self-paced learning activities as directed by your teacher.
- All Grades: Communicate with teachers and peers, including asking questions and seeking support as needed.
- Teacher Guidelines
- Deliver instruction and learning opportunities aligned with curricular standards to support continued learning.
- Use the learning management system for instruction, student support, and student/family communication.
- Upload recordings of any direct instruction so that students can access it at a later time/as needed.
Here is a link to the district’s virtual learning day protocol.