KRONENWETTER – Embrace the snow and shape, sculpt, roll and chisel your best snowman to win a prize.

The Village of Kronenwetter’s Snowman Making Contest begins Jan. 1, 2023, inviting kids -through the age of 18 – to build their best snowy creations and submit a photo to the village.

Mail, drop off, or email a photo to jpoyer@kronenwetter.org. Include parent(s) name(s), sculptor(s) name(s), age(s), mailing address and phone number. Sculptors are encouraged to pose in their pictures with their creations.

Submissions will be accepted Jan. 1 through March 1 and winners will be announced in mid March for best team work, biggest, most classic, most creative and a random pick.

All photo submissions will be posted on the village of Kronenwetter Facebook page. Winning sculptors will receive a prize.

Find more details on the Kronenwetter website at https://www.kronenwetter.org/community/community_events/kids_snowman_making_contest.php.